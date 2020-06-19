Deputies search for missing New Hanover County teen

NEW HANOVER COUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teenager.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Hannah Lucas was reported missing after she was last seen Thursday evening in the El Ogden Drive area.
No other details were released.
If you have any information about Hannah or her whereabouts, please contact Detective L. Hudson at (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, please submit a tip at: https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/.
