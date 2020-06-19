Boil advisory to be issued on Water Street Monday afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with CFPUA have scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory starting at 4 p.m. Monday, June 22, for 106 N. Water Street in downtown Wilmington.
The outage will affect approximately 200 customers, including 10 businesses. Notification has been hand-delivered to affected customers by CFPUA staff.
The advisory will remain in place while a contractor offsets a water main for future development in the area.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
