5 arrested in separate Columbus County narcotics busts

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Five people were charged in separate narcotics busts in Columbus County.
According to the sheriff’s office, Vice-Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on June 10 at a home in the 200 block of Northwood Drive outside of Whiteville after investigators previously bought drugs from one of the suspects.
During the search, investigators seized an unspecified amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, as well as digital scales, packaging materials, and hypodermic needles.
Three of the suspects were arrested and taken to jail, while one of the suspects, due to a medical condition, was issued a criminal summons.
Those charged include:
- Tiffany Michelle Long, 44, of Whiteville - charged with one maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Frank Duran Odom, 39, of Whiteville - charged with possession of shedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, and a parole violation. He is being held without bond.
- Tamitha Clewis Spivey, 26, of Whiteville - charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.
- John Burvie Spivey Jr, 29, of Whiteville - charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance. He is being held on a $51,000 bond.
In a separate investigation, Vice-Narcotics detectives say community complaints led to the Beaverdam community where undercover officers allegedly bought an unspecified amount of heroin from Jessica Dawn Morris, 42.
On June 11, narcotics officers executed a search warrant at her home located in the 15,000 block of Peacock Road and took her into custody on a charge of sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance.
Morris was given a $35,000 bond.
