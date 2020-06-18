Wilson Center announces new dates for CATS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center announced on Thursday that the PNC Broadway Series performance of CATS has been rescheduled.
The family-favorite musical, originally scheduled for March 24 through March 26, 2020, will now take the Wilson Center stage August 10-12, 2021.
Wilson Center officials say ticket holders for the original shows have been contacted via email.
For the latest information, instructions, and ticketing options, ticket holders should visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/event-status/.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.