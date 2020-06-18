As they near a recommendation, NHRMC advisory group members agree: They want a partner

“I felt like as a member of the PAG and as a banker, that some of the respondents were undervaluing our hospital from a financial and a delivery standpoint,” said co-chair Spence Broadhurst. “And I thought the Novant offer was closer to market value. Now, Atrium is recognizing that and has raised their offer somewhat. And so, it gives us another piece of the puzzle to evaluate and we’re glad to have that piece of the puzzle.”