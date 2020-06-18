Road construction at Wrightsville Beach causes traffic chaos for beachgoers

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic has been gridlocked from the intersection by Johnny Mercer’s Pier north to the tip of Shell Island since early Thursday afternoon.
Road construction at the intersection of North Lumina Avenue and Salisbury is the cause of the disruption as construction workers prepare the road for repaving.
According to Town Manager Tim Owens, Wrightsville Beach Police department has been trying to clear the congestion since 2 p.m.
Calls to the WECT newsroom echoed the frustrations of beachgoers eager to enjoy the sun after many days of rain.
Wrightsville Beach Police advise visitors to avoid Salisbury Street and the north end, heading south.
