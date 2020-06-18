New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office explains pepper spraying incident during Tuesday night protest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Video circulating on social media and shared with WECT News appears to show a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy pepper spray a protester as he attempts to help get the crowd off the street.
WECT reached out to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office about the video, after a press release from Wilmington Police Department stated that one person had been pepper sprayed after shoving a deputy during Tuesday night’s protest.
The video circulating did not appear to show the man had shoved anyone before he was pepper sprayed.
Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with NHCSO tells WECT that body camera footage showed the moments leading up to the incident before the recording started, and it was clear the deputy was shoved in the commotion but it is not clear by whom.
Lt. Brewer says the pepper spray was used to get the crowd to disperse, after protesters became aggressive as a member of the group was taken into custody.
“(The pepper spray) did exactly what it was supposed to do,” said Lt. Brewer, about dispersing the crowd. “They were given multiple warnings, they didn’t like that one of the people were being arrested. They became hostile.”
When asked why the person seen in the video was pepper sprayed, Lt. Brewer said because he was part of the crowd that had advanced toward law enforcement. When pressed that the person in the video did not appear to have done anything prior to being pepper sprayed, Lt. Brewer insisted that the video circulating does not show what happened before the deputies used the pepper spray.
Wilmington Police Dept. said one person was pepper sprayed, but Brewer indicates several people might have felt the effects.
NHCSO could not say if the man in the video was the one referred to in the press release from WPD as having shoved the deputy.
