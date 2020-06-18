New Hanover Co. school board approves revised 2020-2021 calendar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education has approved revised calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.
“All calendars meet state guidelines by including an additional five instructional days, five remote learning days, and meet the state requirements for required instructional hours,” New Hanover County Schools said in a news release.
The school calendars can be viewed by clicking on the options below:
- Traditional Calendar 2020-2021 (Sunset Park and Lake Forest will follow traditional)
- Pre-K Calendar 2020-2021
- Year-Round Calendar 2020-2021 (Eaton and Codington)
- Restart Year-Round Calendar 2020-2021 (Freeman and Snipes)
- Freeman Pre-K Year-Round Calendar 2020-2021
- Isaac Bear Calendar 2020-2021
- WECHS and SEA-Tech Calendar 2020-2021
“These Post Pandemic calendars are a way for our district to address the immediate and long term needs of our students.” said board member Nelson Beaulieu " They have endured so much these past months and we need to figure out how we can best engage them when they do come back to school.”
