New Hanover Co. school board approves revised 2020-2021 calendar
The New Hanover County Board of Education has approved revised calendars for the 2020-2021 school year. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | June 18, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 10:14 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education has approved revised calendars for the 2020-2021 school year.

“All calendars meet state guidelines by including an additional five instructional days, five remote learning days, and meet the state requirements for required instructional hours,” New Hanover County Schools said in a news release.

The school calendars can be viewed by clicking on the options below:

“These Post Pandemic calendars are a way for our district to address the immediate and long term needs of our students.” said board member Nelson Beaulieu " They have endured so much these past months and we need to figure out how we can best engage them when they do come back to school.”

