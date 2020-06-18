Minnesota Twins sign UNCW pitcher Zarion Sharpe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Minnesota Twins have singed UNCW pitcher Zarion Sharpe to a free agent contract.
The red-shirt junior was 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in four starts before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharpe was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2019 draft but decided to return to UNCW for the 2020 season.
Sharpe joins former Seahawk teammate Ryan Jeffers, who was drafted by the Twins in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB draft.
