Members of the NC Bar and law school professors call upon elected officials to immediately take down Confederate monuments

“Statues are not part of our history. History is part of our history,” Shipman says. “The civil war is part of our history. Statues were erected after that historical event had taken place. Statues can be preserved for people who want to look at them but they can’t be there to be so conspicuous on state grounds that what they stand for and what they stood for when they were erected as a constant reminder to those who may see them that they believed slavery was a concept worth dying for and were erecting these statues in honor of that.”