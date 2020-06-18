First Tee of Greater Wilmington vandalized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Netting at the First Tee of Greater Wilmington was vandalized in the overnight hours on Wednesday.
Thursday, workers noticed that about 75 yards of netting that protects kids from being hit by balls on the ninth hole of the Wilmington Municipal Golf Course had been cut at the bottom.
“First Tee of Greater Wilmington is deeply saddened by the senseless act of vandalism,” said First Tee of Greater Wilmington Executive Director Randy Hofer.
First Tee filed a report with the Wilmington Police Department.
Hofer says that they don’t have insurance to cover the damage of approximately $60,000.
