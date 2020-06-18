First Alert Forecast: heat cranks up as summer officially arrives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! First, note how recent storms have made for exceptional coolness, so much that the temperature at Wilmington has not even reached 80 in the past six days. Also, Cape Fear Region beaches are experiencing record-cold mid-June surf: lower 70s. An abundance of dry time may lead you to area beaches to soak up the sunshine from the welcomed pattern change. If so please keep in mind there is a low to moderate risk for rip currents.
Next, check out how temperatures get a chance to take off as a ridge of high pressure carves-out more lengthy intervals of strong June sunshine. Highs will mainly be in the upper 70s and lower 80s are likely for Thursday afternoon and upper 80s and lower 90s will likely develop for Father’s Day into next week. Overnight lows will grow, too, to the more seasonable 70-degree range.
Will skies be completely storm-free? Unfortunately not! ...but daily chances should operate at a lower baseline than many days in our recent past: 20% Thursday, 30-40% Friday and Saturday, 30% Sunday, 20% Monday, 20% Tuesday, and 20% Wednesday. Line up these metrics and more with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, and remember to take a closer look at a full ten-day forecast for your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
