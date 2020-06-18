First Alert Forecast: heat cranks up as summer officially arrives

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! First, note how recent storms have made for exceptional coolness, so much that the temperature at Wilmington has not even reached 80 in the past six days. Also, Cape Fear Region beaches are experiencing record-cold mid-June surf: lower 70s. An abundance of dry time may lead you to area beaches to soak up the sunshine from the welcomed pattern change. If so please keep in mind there is a low to moderate risk for rip currents.