First Alert Forecast: elusive 80s to come back, 90s even possible too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! First, note how recent storms have made for exceptional coolness...
- Wilmington has not officially recorded a temperature above 90 degrees in 2020.
- The temperature at Wilmington has not even reached 80 in the past six days.
- Cape Fear Region beaches are experiencing record-cold mid-June surf: lower 70s.
Next, check out how temperatures get a chance to take off as a ridge of high pressure carves-out more lengthy intervals of strong June sunshine...
- Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are likely for Thursday afternoon.
- Upper 80s and lower 90s likely develop for Father’s Day into next week.
- Overnight lows will grow, too, to the more seasonable 70-degree range.
Will skies be completely storm-free? Unfortunately not! ...but daily chances should operate at a lower baseline than many days in our recent past: 20% Thursday, 30% Friday, 30% Saturday, 30% Sunday, 20% Monday, 20% Tuesday, and 20% Wednesday. Line up these metrics and more with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, and remember to take a closer look at a full ten-day forecast for your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
