Eight W. Va. residents test positive for COVID-19 after recent trip to Myrtle Beach

June 17, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 1:23 AM

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV) - The Preston County Health Department said a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the county is connected to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.

According to the health department, eight people have tested positive for COVID-19. Tests are pending on other individuals.

The health department said they would not be surprised to have additional positive cases in the coming days.

The health department is asking all Preston County residents that have traveled back from Myrtle Beach, any other beach or any crowed vacation destination in the last two weeks to keep others in mind and to try to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

