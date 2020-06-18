Duty to Intervene: Area law enforcement agencies share their policies

It is the policy of this law enforcement agency that officers use only the force that reasonably appears necessary to effectively bring an incident under control, while protecting the lives of the officer and others. The officer must only use that force which a reasonably prudent officer would use under the same or similar circumstances. All officers must intervene, as soon as possible, and protect any person who is being subjected to excessive force by any other officer. Officers will report any excessive use of force to the appropriate department authority.