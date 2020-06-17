WAVE Transit to resume bus fares on July 6

“Effective Monday, July 6th, fares for fixed route bus service will be reinstated and WAVE Transit’s two transfer facilities, Forden Station and Padgett Station, will open to the public. Effective Wednesday, July 1st thru Friday, July 3rd, customers will have an opportunity to purchase passes at either transfer station between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. During this time, facilities will open to accommodate fare purchases only. Interior waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed until the Monday, July 6th opening,” officials stated in a news release.