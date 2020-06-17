UNCW Faculty Senate ‘heartened’ after discussions with university leaders about racial equality

We wish we could be in the room with our students and colleagues to discuss, organize, and take action. Although we may be physically absent from campus, we will continue to engage in discussions with faculty constituents, administrators, and staff counterparts. We encourage every faculty member to reach out to your department’s senators or to a member of the Steering Committee with questions and concerns. We have heard from many of you, and we welcome your input as we continue our work during the summer. Let’s work together to make UNCW a better place.