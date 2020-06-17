Two shootings reported in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pair of shootings Tuesday.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a man shot in the ankle, leg, arm, and chest in the East Arcadia area at a night club on Carter Road.
The victim was driven to the Acme Delco Rescue Squad building and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officials say his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
In another shooting incident last night, the sheriff’s office received a report from Columbus County that a person was being treated at Columbus County Hospital for an accidental gunshot wound. The shooting also reportedly occurred in the East Arcadia area.
Investigators do not believe that the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or Investigator Donnie Williamson at 910-874-6850.
