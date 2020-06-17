TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lane of CFMB to close Wednesday afternoon for DOT insepction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers heading to Leland from Wilmington Wednesday afternoon will likely need to plan for an extended commute.
According to a tweet by the NCDOT, crews will inspect the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge this afternoon and drivers should expect the outside, westbound lane of the bridge to be closed during the inspection.
A spokeswoman for the DOT said a “piece of equipment” hit the bridge tender’s house and lift span Wednesday morning. While the damage wasn’t serious, it was enough to warrant an emergency inspection, which will be conducted at 1 p.m.
The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will also be closed to boat traffic until the inspection is completed and the bridge is deemed safe to open.
