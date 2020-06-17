Tensions rise as protestors take to the streets downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Black Lives Matter protestors took to the streets in downtown Wilmington and the tension rose when they sat in the middle of North 3rd Street.
Earlier, a protest to “Occupy the City Council Meeting” took place around the Convention Center where Wilmington City leaders were holding a meeting to approve the Fiscal Year 20-21 budget.
The Wilmington Advocacy and Protest Organization (WAPO) was joined by the Black Lives Matter protestors; together they surrounded the building.
Some protestors attended and spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting and asked Council to consider seven demands.
After the meeting, protestors were not satisfied and marched to North 3rd Street to talk about the outcome.
“It was a public hearing, but it wasn’t,” said Lily Nicole, one of the protest organizers.
She said her live feed was cut while she was talking and that City officials tried to silence her.
“This was a done deal and there was no opportunity to make any changes to the proposed budget,” she added.
When the protestors came to North 3rd Street, they were upset with the outcome so they decided to sit in the middle of the road.
Police arrived and told the organizers they could not block traffic.
After a minor scuffle that resulted in one protestor being taken to the hospital and some arrests, the protestors moved to the side of the road.
Organizers then asked the police to leave and they did.
City Councilman Devon Scott was at the protest and said he understood the protestors’ frustrations but called for protests that have impact without getting unruly.
WECT reached out to Councilman Barnett who was watching the protest on Facebook live.
“We are interested in what they have to say,” Barnett said. “They have a lot of energy. I hope they all use that energy to make decisions for everybody and that they use their voices in November.”
He also commended the Wilmington Police Department and the Sheriffs Office for their work.
By 12:15 a.m., the protest was still active on the steps of City Hall.
Lily Nicole said they would continue to protest peacefully until those who were arrested are released.
