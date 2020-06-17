Southport reports sewage spill of 59,000 gallons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to a sanitary sewer overflow, 59,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Cottage Creek on Tuesday, according to the City of Southport.
“Heavy rains resulted in an inflow and infiltration,” city officials said in a news release. “At 7:30 a.m. the Southport Department of Public Services discovered the overflow located at a manhole outside of the 9th Street lift station.
The overflow was monitored until it stopped at 9 pm."
