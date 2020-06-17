“Rhetoric is about the moment”: UNCW professor on Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter

“One of the things that’s really important is to understand that rhetoric is about the moment; it’s about the situation; it’s about what’s going on right here right now, " Olsen said. “So, to pronounce and affirm ‘black lives matter’ is to say in this moment that’s what we’re most about—for this moment in time because they’re the ones who are hurting. If you came up to me and said, “I’m really hurting right now, would you pray for me?” and I said, “Well I pray for everybody,” that’s a very uncaring response. So, all lives matter for sure; but for this moment in time, this location, this point in history, black lives matter.”