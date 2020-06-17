17 residents, 7 employees test positive for COVID-19 at Brunswick County congregate living facility

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over a dozen residents and multiple employees at a Brunswick County congregate living facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release from Brunswick County Health Services, the agency was alerted on Saturday, June 13 that an employee and a resident at Universal Health Care of Brunswick in Bolivia tested positive.
The facility then tested all employees and residents and, as of Wednesday, the results indicated that 17 residents and seven employees had COVID-19. All are reportedly doing well, county health officials said.
“All positive facility resident cases are isolating in rooms in a dedicated section of the building. The facility also has dedicated staff members who only work in this section to further separate positive residents from other residents,” county officials stated in a news release. “All employees with a positive test result have isolated at home with any household contacts in quarantine since they received their test.”
County health officials say they’re in routine contact with the facility regarding their testing and preventative actions to avoid further spread.
