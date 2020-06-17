Rain dampens crowd but not spirits of graduates at New Hanover High

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When a worldwide pandemic cancels the original plans for your high school graduation, you can't really let some rain get to you.
Consistent rainfall in the Cape Fear region has dampened several folks during New Hanover County high school graduation ceremonies this week, but it hasn’t hurt their spirit.
A second day of “drive-in” graduations took place Tuesday night with honors going to students at New Hanover High School. Lightning delayed the ceremony for about twenty minutes, but students adjusted as they have so many times this year.
Students received their diplomas, while families watched on a big screen from their cars. The adjustments to the traditional ceremony were necessary due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
“Our original plans did get cancelled, but we can’t really, we have this and we’re with everyone, so we can’t really be mad about that,” Sierra Arthur, newly graduated senior at New Hanover High, said.
Ceremonies continue Wednesday with students from Laney High School being honored, followed by Ashley on Thursday and students from the Early College Friday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.