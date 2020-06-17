Precautionary swimming advisory issued for ocean sites in Oak Island

“Surfers and swimmers should avoid these sites,” state officials said in a news release. “Recent heavy rains caused flooding of streets, yards, and housing in parts of Oak Island and nearby communities. To minimize the flooding damage and to ensure roads are accessible for emergency vehicles, the town has pumped floodwater into the ocean at 75th East Street and at Sherrill Street. These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.