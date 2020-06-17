Precautionary swimming advisory issued for ocean sites in Oak Island

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State recreational water quality officials are advising beachgoers to be aware of the floodwaters being pumped to the ocean in Oak Island.
“Surfers and swimmers should avoid these sites,” state officials said in a news release. “Recent heavy rains caused flooding of streets, yards, and housing in parts of Oak Island and nearby communities. To minimize the flooding damage and to ensure roads are accessible for emergency vehicles, the town has pumped floodwater into the ocean at 75th East Street and at Sherrill Street. These waters can contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.
“This notice does not imply that disease-causing organisms are present in the water; it is meant to caution beachgoers of an increased risk that contamination that can cause adverse health effects could occur.”
State officials say they will lift the advisory and notify the public once the health risk has decreased.
A water quality advisory has been issued for a site in Brunswick County, according to state officials.
“The alert is for waters along the Cape Fear River, at the public beach area adjacent to the municipal pier at the end of South Davis Street in Southport,” the news release states.
Water samples collected Tuesday show bacteria levels of 344 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds the state and federal single-sample standard of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
“State officials will test the site again as soon as conditions are favorable, and the results of the sampling will dictate further action,” the news release states. “If the new samples also show elevated bacteria counts, state officials will post a swimming advisory sign and issue a swimming advisory.”
