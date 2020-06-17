A man is arrested in Pender County and multiple charges are filed

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in Rocky Point just after 7 a.m., Wednesday where a male subject allegedly assaulted two people and damaged the home with a vehicle.
Following the alleged assault, the subject drove his vehicle into the side of the home causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the property at 91 Broken Spur Court.
He then used a hammer to break all the windows in the home and other vehicles located on the property.
At the time of the incident, there were eight people inside the home including children.
As deputies arrived, the male subject, later identified as Paul Anthony Aiello, stole a vehicle from the residence and fled the scene.
After a short pursuit, deputies stopped Aiello who then fled on foot.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s report, Aiello threatened the officers with the hammer used in the incident and tasers were deployed.
The tasers had no effect so Aiello was physically apprehended and taken into custody.
After treatment for a minor facial injury, he was taken to the Pender county Jail where he remains under a $250,000 secure bond.
Multiple charges were filed including two counts of assault be strangulation, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with minors present and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on government official.
