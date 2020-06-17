Juneteenth celebrations encourage voter registration

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Juneteenth events happening this week in Brunswick County give community members a chance to register to vote.
Juneteenth is on June 19th which commemorates the ending of slavery.
Woman with Alpha Psi Omega Chapter and Alpha Kappa Alpha are sponsoring the three-day event. They’re encouraging the community to register to vote because they say it’s the only way to see change happen.
“Juneteenth is Friday, but we are sponsoring a voter registration drive and also education on the absentee request form,” said Jere McMillian. “So we are here today in Navassa to register people to vote. People, this is very, very serious.”
McMillian says being informed about the past is important, but knowing how you can mold the future is just as critical.
“So many people fought for so long and died so that we could have the right to vote,” said McMillian. “So it’s so important that we get people registered to vote. Freedom. We’ve got our freedom and we need to use our freedom. We need to use our voice. Our voices are very, very powerful.”
The Juneteenth celebrations and voter registration opportunities continue for the rest of the week.
- Thursday, June 18. Saint Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church in Winnabow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Friday, June 19. Northwest Park in Northwest from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You’re asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at these events.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.