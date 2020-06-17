First Alert Forecast: gradual warm-up to eventually deliver 80s... 90s?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey on a Wednesday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. A persistent low pressure system has given us quite a rainy run! In this forecast period, though, this low is likely to finally uncoil, lose definition, and lift north. The result: days with fewer and more widely-spaced pop-up showers and storms, more generous intervals of sunshine, and gradually warmer temperatures.