First Alert Forecast: gradual warm-up to eventually deliver 80s... 90s?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hey on a Wednesday! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. A persistent low pressure system has given us quite a rainy run! In this forecast period, though, this low is likely to finally uncoil, lose definition, and lift north. The result: days with fewer and more widely-spaced pop-up showers and storms, more generous intervals of sunshine, and gradually warmer temperatures.
For starters, your Wednesday forecast details include clouds and sun breaks, isolated showers, a stray storm, light and variable or southerly winds, and high temperatures in the warmer 70s to locally around 80.
Catch even toastier temperatures deep in the 80s to possibly near 90 in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, tap your WECT Weather App to get a full ten-day forecast for whatever spot you choose!
