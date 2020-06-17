First Alert Forecast: a gradual return to more June like temperatures ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A good Wednesday afternoon to you. Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. A persistent low pressure system has given us quite a rainy run! In this forecast period, though, this low is likely to finally uncoil, lose definition, and lift north. The result: days with fewer and more widely-spaced pop-up showers and storms, more generous intervals of sunshine, and gradually warmer temperatures.
For this evening and tonight look for partly cloudy skies with some widely spaced showers and storms. Coverage and intensity of storms will be a lot less than recent days with lows in the middle 60s. Over the next 7 days highs will warm from the lower 80s Thursday and Friday to more seasonable upper 80s early next week. Higher humidity will warm lows from the 60s back into the lower and middle 70s. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will hover in the 20-40% chance range.
In the tropics all is quiet for now. No tropical development is expected in the next 3-5 days. Remember, tap your WECT Weather App to get a full ten-day forecast for whatever spot you choose!
