First Alert Forecast: a gradual return to more June like temperatures ahead

For this evening and tonight look for partly cloudy skies with some widely spaced showers and storms. Coverage and intensity of storms will be a lot less than recent days with lows in the middle 60s. Over the next 7 days highs will warm from the lower 80s Thursday and Friday to more seasonable upper 80s early next week. Higher humidity will warm lows from the 60s back into the lower and middle 70s. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will hover in the 20-40% chance range.