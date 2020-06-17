Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Murrayville Elementary School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County Schools employee confirmed this week that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
The last date the employee was at Murrayville ES for work was Thursday, June 11.
The employee was participating in the summer meal distribution program but was not involved in meal preparation.
During meal distribution, the employee followed the 3 Ws (wore a mask, waited six feet from others and washed hands often).
The Public Health Department will identify all close contacts and the school will implement additional cleaning and sanitizing measures.
