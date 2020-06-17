Commissioner Barfield confident Hugh MacRae Park will be renamed

Instead of changing the name of Hugh MacRae Park, a deeper and more impactful act, to me, would be for the county to work together with today’s black leaders to erect, in Hugh MacRae Park, a monument and learning center that would help explain our community and our nation’s struggle with racial inequality. The Park is in the center of our county, and space within it could be utilized as a resource center for education, understanding, and growth that highlights the legislative and social progress of recent decades, while charting pathways forward to build on all that has been accomplished. We are not near where we need to be as a society. But more open and frank conversations about how far we have come, and how far yet we still have to go, seems to me at least, to be a more productive thing to do than changing names of public parks.