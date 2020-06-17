Black Lives Matter protesters hold “Women’s Wednesday”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A night after tensions flared between Black Lives Matters protesters and police, Wednesday’s rally on the steps of City Hall in Wilmington had a much different tone.
The protesters, hosting “Women’s Wednesday” focusing on issues that women face like being assaulted or sexually abused.
“It’s just difficult to do,” said Kayla Ferguson about the women speaking. “Just to have support or people that are connected with you or inspired by your story and then to tell their own. It’s just a beautiful thing.”
This is the second Wednesday that the Black Lives Matter protesters have focused on women’s issues. “Everything is connected,” said Ferguson. “Within the black community, mental health isn’t talked about that much. The way that women are treated isn’t talked about that much in general and it’s all connected. I’m a black person and a woman and that’s important to me that people understand that I’m dealing with two things against me.”
Ferguson believes that it’s important to use the protests as an educational tool to teach those who are taking part.
