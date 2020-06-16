Wrightsboro Elementary School employee tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools was notified Tuesday that an employee who works at Wrightsboro Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was last present at the school on Tuesday, June 9 and is not believed to have been in close contact with other people in the building.
The Public Health Department will identify people who may be considered close contacts of the employee and the school will implement additional cleaning and sanitizing measures.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.