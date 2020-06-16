WPD searching for man last seen in 2017

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen about three years ago.
According to a WPD news release, Axton Postema, 29, was last seen at the Best Buy in Wilmington in 2017.
He was reported missing on May 29.
“His mother told police she waited to file the report because there are usually large gaps of time when she doesn’t hear from him, but it’s never been this long,” the new release states.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.