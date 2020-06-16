Wilmington among ten sites nationwide chosen for second phase of COVID-19 vaccine trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Moderna Inc. has chosen Wilmington as one of ten sites nationwide to conduct phase two of its clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, Trial Management Associates and Drs. Bart Williams and Will Jones of Wrightsville Family Practice were selected to host the trial and are recruiting study volunteers ages 18 and older from Wilmington and the surrounding communities to participate.
“We are very excited to be a part of this clinical trial that has the potential to push us closer in the medical and scientific communities’ pursuit of an FDA-approved vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19),” said Williams, the principal investigator for the study.
Trial Management Associates stated in the news release that it’s seeking healthy volunteers, especially those age 55 and older, healthcare workers, and other personnel who are at higher risk for exposure to the coronavirus.
If you’re in the Wilmington area and are interested in participating and would like more information, contact TMA at info@trialmgt.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.