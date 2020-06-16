Teaching hard history: Educators prepare to cover emotional, controversial history in the classroom

“It can be really hard for teachers to discuss these things in the classroom and sometimes they may shy away from them. But we cant act like they didn’t happen because so many of these issues are impacting society today. The remnants of some of the decisions that were made then are affecting us now, whether its laws or the way society is structured and that’s why its important for us to look at this past that is difficult to cover and figure out what the lessons are for today," said Dr. Ward.