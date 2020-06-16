Redevelopment of New Hanover County Government Center moves forward

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a development agreement Monday with Cape Fear FD Stonewater to enter a public-private partnership to redevelop the Government Center site.
The new design of the Government Center site at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington will include county offices and an expanded Emergency Operations and 911 Center alongside a mixed-use commercial and residential development that will include affordable housing and greenspace.
“Once our new building is finished, we will have a purpose-designed and built facility that will meet our customers’ needs now and in the future,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “A park will also be added adjacent to our building that will be a welcome community gathering space, and then the mixed-use phases will begin. So, there will be a lot of activity on our site for the next several years.”
Preconstruction, permitting and final design work will take place over the next six months.
The County anticipates a groundbreaking for the new building sometime in January 2021.
County operations will continue in the existing building; therefore, will not be affected by the construction.
