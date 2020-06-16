NASCAR moves 2020 All-Star Race from Charlotte to Bristol, Tenn. over COVID-19 concerns

“North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials have played a significant role in getting NASCAR back on track by allowing the race teams to go to work and allowing Charlotte Motor Speedway to host the Coca-Cola 600. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Sullivan County officials have allowed for up to 30,000 fans at the All-Star Race in Bristol. We’re grateful for the continued support from both governors and all the state and local officials as we work with NASCAR to bring fans back to live sporting events. Bristol will no doubt put on a show worthy of the spectacle that the NASCAR All-Star Race has become known for, and we look forward to the challenge that the World’s Fastest Half-Mile promises to deliver,” Smith stated.