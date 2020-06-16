Local health departments receive federal funding to help in COVID-19 response

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that it has allocated $35 million in federal funding to local health departments to support the COVID-19 response.
According to federal guidelines, counties will be able to use these funds to:
- support COVID-19 staffing
- infection controls
- testing and tracing
- IT infrastructure
- data sharing and visualization.
“Our local health departments are critical partners with the state as we fight this virus, and this funding will help them continue and expand their important work,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.
Local health departments each received a base allocation of $90,000 per county with additional funding given based on population size and positive COVID-19 caseload.
Here is the amount given to local health departments:
- Bladen $192,882
- Brunswick $292,783
- Columbus $306,136
- New Hanover $445,076
- Pender $200,446
“Since the start of the pandemic our local health departments have been working around the clock to protect their communities and slow the spread of the virus. These funds continue to support their ability to address the overwhelming demands they are facing,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D.
