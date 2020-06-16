Group plans to occupy council meeting with 7 demands for policing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A citizen-led movement to bring change to policing in Wilmington heads to City Council tonight.
The group has seven demands that members plan to discuss during the citizen comment period.
Those demands include:
1. Re-allocate $5 million from the proposed budget for restorative justice and community-led interventions
2. A citizens review board with subpoena power and budget approval power
3. Require a mental health support regimen/resilience training for offices, along with anonymous access to the Employee Assistance Program
4. Require cultural competency and training of local history
5. Mandatory use and activation of body cameras whenever engaging with the public
6. De-prioritize misdemeanor substance abuse offenses
7. Install interim Police Chief Donny Williams as the permanent Chief of Police.
Williams has been serving as interim Chief of Police since the retirement of Ralph Evangelous earlier this year. The group notes that Williams “has displayed great competence in a climate of social uncertainty during his time as Interim Chief and possesses the trust and the respect of his officers and the community at large.”
City Council plans to meet at the Convention Center downtown Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Organizers behind the presentation tonight plan to meet at the Convention Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. to make their presence felt. They encourage a “civil yet assertive gathering.”
