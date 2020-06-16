First Alert Forecast: staying stormy and chilly for now...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Are you ready for a brighter and warmer weather change? If so, you will need dig deep for more patience. A stubborn, stacked low pressure system will only gradually yield to a sunnier high in this forecast period...
Tuesday: Expect widespread clouds, numerous showers, and isolated heavier storms. Localized ponding and poor-drainage flooding remains likely. Also: nippy northeast breezes will lock temperatures into the 60s to, at most, 70s.
Wednesday through Friday: Expect pop-up showers and locally heavy storms with sunny spacing in between. Temperatures will respond to the brighter spells with daily highs swelling deeper into the 70s and perhaps even 80s.
Saturday and Sunday: A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible but some decent intervals of sunny 80s are too. Summer officially begins with the solstice at 5:43 p.m. Saturday and don’t forget: Sunday is Father’s Day!
Catch your complete seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
