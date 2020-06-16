Digital billboard company adding jobs in Bladen County expansion

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A digital billboard company in Elizabethtown is planning to expand, bringing 17 additional jobs to the Bladen County community.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced the plan for Anthem Displays LLC Monday. The project is expected to create a $3.6 million investment for Elizabethtown.
The company plans to consolidate and relocate electronics and firmware operations from Boulder, Colorado to Elizabethtown. Anthem currently employs 9 people in Bladen County to design and manufacture display frames.
“North Carolina continues to attract new jobs in a wide range of industries,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a news release. “Global companies like Anthem Displays see the potential of growing in southeastern North Carolina because of the strong workforce that is ready to get to work.”
The new positions will include electronic assembly personnel and managerial staff, with an expected average salary that could exceed $38,300. That’s nearly $4,000 higher than the average wage in Bladen County right now.
The company is utilizing a $50,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund for the relocation. To be eligible for that money, the company must meet job creation and capital investment goals. The grants also require a matching grant from the local government.
