Work on Isabel Holmes delayed by rain; bridge to close this weekend
The Isabel Holmes Bridge will close this weekend so crews can work on a preservation project.
By WECT Staff | June 15, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT - Updated June 15 at 8:31 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Isabel Holmes Bridge will close this weekend so crews can work on a preservation project.

Crews were unable to complete work on the bridge last weekend due to weather.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is scheduled to close at 7 p.m., Friday, June 19 and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, June 22.

“During the closure, crews will pour new concrete on the deck on the east side of the bridge,” a NCDOT news release states. “They will also work on structural steel repairs and painting if time allows.​​​​​​​”

Drivers are urged to slow down while near the work zone.

