Wilmington City Council looks to close roads, add more outdoor dining downtown

Businesses would have to apply to expand their seating outdoors. The outdoor dining arrangement would stay in place until the Tuesday after Labor Day unless Governor Cooper allows indoor seating to return to 100 percent capacity prior to September. Some restaurant owners have asked the City of Wilmington to keep this outdoor seating plan in place through the summer, even if Cooper lifts the half capacity seating order sooner, to help them recoup the investment they plan to make in additional tables and chairs for outdoor dining.