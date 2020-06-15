Tanker crashes into dorm at Gardner Webb University

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tanker truck crashed into a dorm at Gardner Webb University Monday morning.
The wreck happened after 8 a.m. at Spangler Hall, which is on Huggins Street on the Shelby campus. Police say a Case Farms chicken truck was parked at the Hardee’s, which is located uphill form the dormitory and the truck driver had went inside the restaurant.
The 18-wheeler then rolled down the hill into the Spangler Hall. Officials are unsure if the parking brake gave out or if it was not used. Boiling Springs Police are looking into that matter.
The truck crossed through a gravel parking lot, a road, and then another parking lot before striking the corner of the building.
From WBTV’s Sky3, the truck could be seen after it was pulled from the building. The truck and building appeared to be heavily damaged.
Only one dorm room was struck. The room above and the room beside it were not damaged. Officials say the building is still structurally sound.
Hazmat was called to the scene due to a diesel spill.
Gardner Webb officials said the dorm was empty at the time of the crash and no one was injured.
No further information has been released.
