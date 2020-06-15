Rescue Squad to make case for return to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An attorney for the Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad will make the case for the service to be allowed to operate once again in Brunswick County.
The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted last summer to cut ties with CVRS after its contract expired last July. Commissioners at the time expressed concerns about a number of missed calls. Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services has been serving the territory.
CVRS covered southern Brunswick County -- an area around 200 square miles, including the towns of Holden Beach and Varnamtown.
According to information provided to commissioners in advance of tonight’s meeting, the county’s Emergency Management and Peer Review Committee recommends the application be denied for Coastline Rescue. The committee states the inability to provide consistent service to the area.
The notes include a comment that “based on applicants level of coverage and response times, reliance on applicant to perform the ambulance services in the area would endanger the health and lives of the citizens, residents, and visitors to Brunswick County.”
CVRS had served the country for more than 40 years prior to losing its funding from the county in 2019.
The Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing at the regular meeting Monday, beginning at 6 p.m.
