Pender County NAACP calls for school superintendent to resign

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County branch of the NAACP is calling on superintendent Dr. Steven Hill to resign. The organization issued a press release Monday.
The press release cites a lack of urgency in responding to evidence that white teachers used racial slurs. The letter also alleges the school system mishandled a child sexual misconduct case.
The communications coordinator for Pender County Schools issued the following response Monday afternoon:
“Last week, the Pender County Board of Education authorized Blue LLC to begin conducting a third-party investigation into allegations made by a school system employee on social media involving inappropriate racial terms allegedly used by staff at Pender High School,” Alex Riley said. “Additionally, the Board has also requested the Office for Civil Rights to begin an inquiry as well. As both of these investigations are ongoing, Pender County Schools cannot comment on these allegations at this time. We look forward to working with both entities and fully cooperating in these investigations.”
