Pender County NAACP calls for school superintendent to resign

“Last week, the Pender County Board of Education authorized Blue LLC to begin conducting a third-party investigation into allegations made by a school system employee on social media involving inappropriate racial terms allegedly used by staff at Pender High School,” Alex Riley said. “Additionally, the Board has also requested the Office for Civil Rights to begin an inquiry as well. As both of these investigations are ongoing, Pender County Schools cannot comment on these allegations at this time. We look forward to working with both entities and fully cooperating in these investigations.”