New application period opens for the ReBuild NC storm recovery program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper announced Monday the opening of a new application period for homeowners requiring assistance to repair homes damaged by Hurricanes Florence and/or Matthew.
ReBuild NC is a homeowner recovery program established by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) to help homeowners repair, reconstruct or elevate homes damaged by storms.
The Recovery program is part of a comprehensive plan to distribute federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CBDG-DR) funds to storm-damaged, North Carolina communities.
“The damaging impacts of Hurricanes Florence and Matthew can still be seen in many North Carolina communities today,” said Gov. Cooper. “The Homeowner Recovery Program can help homeowners rebuild smarter and stronger to make them more resilient against future storms.”
The $542 million CBDG-DR funds were appropriated to North Carolina by Congress after Hurricane Florence.
In April, North Carolina became the first among states with 2018 disaster grants to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on its plan.
Homeowners who owned and occupied a home during Hurricanes Florence or Matthew may be eligible for assistance; those who have already applied to ReBuild NC do not need to reapply.
People who have received assistance from other sources may still be eligible.
Interested eligible homeowners should visit rebuild.nc.gov to apply.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.