Hoggard High School holds non-traditional graduation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School held a non-traditional graduation in a parking lot at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus on Monday.
Family and friends of graduates parked their cars and watched the ceremony while social distancing.
Carrie Cone and her family watched her son Brandon receive his diploma while sitting in the back of a pickup. Carrie was very curious about how it was all going to work.
“Pretty interested to see how they overcame the obstacles and adhering to all the social distancing,” said Cone. “So, this is pretty perfect.”
Carrie’s son Brandon didn’t know what to expect, but said it wasn’t as bad as he thought it could have been.
“It wasn't the best,” said Brandon. “It was something at least they came to a point where we could have something like this instead of driving through somewhere and saying here you go see you later.”
Brandon’s classmate Eason Britt was happy to walk across the stage and share the special event with his family.
“I think it went pretty well,” said Britt. “I knew everyone wanted to have their family there and be able to enjoy it all together instead of being split up into groups. I think they did a pretty good job.”
“This is great now that I'm here just seeing all these kids,” added Eason’s mom Karen Britt. “I know how hard they worked. And it's just great to share it with them.”
There was plenty of stress leading up to graduation for Hoggard principal MaryPaul Beall. She wanted to make sure everything went off without a hitch.
“I think it was better than all of us thought it was going to be,” said Beall. “There’s been a lot of hard work. From our school board to the central office to the faculty and staff, students, parents; it took the whole school community to get this put together.”
