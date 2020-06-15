First Alert Forecast: obnoxiously dreary, until...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! An exceptionally drab June weather pattern is likely to continue for the Cape Fear Region for much of the week ahead. The culprit, a low pressure system cut off from the main jet stream flow, will finally gain latitude and lose definition late this week. Only then may a substantially brighter and drier weather pattern develop.
Firmly within the clutches of the low, though, Monday will feature more extensive cloud cover and limited sunshine. Spells of drizzle and rain may convert to briefly heavier thundershowers with localized lowland flooding. And all the while, aggressive northeast breezes will lock temperatures into the 60s to, at most, 70s.
Catch your complete seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and notice, at long last, the somewhat brighter days toward the end. And remember: if you would like to go farther with your forecast, your WECT Weather App offers a full ten-day forecast for whatever location you specify. Take care and thank you for trusting your First Alert Forecast!
